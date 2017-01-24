Four detectives in Bengali fiction who are every kid’s hero

Detective novels are a part of growing up for every kid. As we all know, Bengalis have created a niche in every field, in writing and as well as directing detective series.

Here's a list of 4 Bengali detectives in fiction:

Byomkesh Bakshi

Byomkesh Bakshi was the first Hindi TV series based on the Byomkesh Bakshi character created by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. However, in the series, Byomkesh hated being called a detective and preferred the term satyanweshi, meaning seeker of truth. The Bengali detective used to take cases with his sidekick Ajit Bandyopadhyay. It was one of the favourite series of children in the 90s.

Feluda

Feluda or Prodosh Chandra Mitra is a fictional Bengali private investigator starring in a series of Bengali novels and short stories written by Indian Bengali film director and writer Satyajit Ray. In 1965, Feluda made his appearance in Bengali children's magazine Sandesh. Feluda was portrayed as a man of around 27 with a tall, athletic figure. He had superb analytical ability and observation (jokingly referred to as the Magajastra or brain-weapon) that he used to solve the cases.

Jayanta-Manik

Another detective series, Jayanta-Manik was written by the noted Bengali writer Hemendra Kumar Roy. The fiction features the exploits of Jayanta along with his assistant Manik and police inspector Sunderbabu.

Kakababu

Created by Bengali author Sunil Gangopadhyay, Kakababu is a fictional character that became legendary in Indian children's literature. The series targeted children and teenagers. It remained famous among the children for 33 years with over 36 adventure novels in print until the death of the author in 2012.