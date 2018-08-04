Friendship Day 2018: Here's why this day will always be special

New Delhi: We are barely hours away from celebrating 'Friendship Day'. Although, a day isn't needed to celebrate this beautiful bond of friendship, it is always a great occasion to grab your closest friends and spend quality time with them!

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. This year it falls on August 5. There are a number of ways to celebrate this very special day. Usually, we see school children tying a special band or decorated threads on each other's wrists. This exchange of bands is based on love which is the most important element of friendship.

It is the perfect day to spend time with your bestie and make memories that you both will cherish later. People plan their special day by arranging for some cool parties at home or outside while some exchange gifts. Others even go out on a trip with their gang of pals.

The essence of this day lies in celebrating the spirit of friendship irrespective of the way we do it. Our friends are the door to many secrets we share and a thick bond with them helps us sail through difficult times.

The day will always be special to us as this day is wholly dedicated to the relationships that we make in this world by choice. Somebody has correctly said, 'Blood makes you related by loyalty makes you family'. A day as special as this holds utmost importance for those who are lucky enough to have friends who are more or less like family to them. A small gesture to let your friends know just how much they mean to you is enough to melt their hearts!