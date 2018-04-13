Happy Bihu 2018: Best SMS, Whatsapp & Facebook messages for your loved ones

New Delhi: Rongali or Bohag Bihu is also known as the Assamese New Year. It marks the time of harvest in Assam. Just like Baisakhi in Punjab, Poila Baisakh in Bengal, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu and Vishu in Kerala, Bihu is also celebrated in the month of April. This festival is very important for the farmers as it is the season of harvest. The farmers thank the lord for the successful harvest and welcome the spring season. This year, the Assamese New Year will be celebrated on April 14.

Although Bihu is celebrated three times a year including Bhogali, Rongali and Kongali, the Bohag Bihu or the Rongali is the most important festival for the Assamese people. On this auspicious occasion of Bohag Bihu, we have compiled a list of messages which you can send to your loved ones.

*May this Bohag Bihu bring you joy, health, wealth and good luck throughout the year!

* Let's welcome this New Year with great hope, eagerness & anticipation.Let us look forward to a plentiful of joy, satisfaction, peace & prosperity.

*On this Rongali Bihu, let us look forward to

New Life

New Hope

New Aspirations

New Beginning

Let’s make each day a new day

*With a smile and a spirit of giving a sense of humanity a pledge to spread peace and happiness. Happy Bohag Bihu!

*Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire, but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Bihu and New Year with a plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

*May all your wishes come true on this Bohag Bihu, may you get the best of all worlds.

*Wishing you a very happy New Year! Let the memories of moments shared with your loved ones fill your heart this Rongali Bihu!

*Bohag Bihu'r ulekh jonalu