Happy Mother's Day 2018: Best SMS, Whatsapp & Facebook messages for your dearest mother

New Delhi: The world will celebrate Mother's Day on May 13, Sunday this year. Although we don't need a single to celebrate Mother's Day as it should be celebrated every year. Yet if ever we have to make her feel special then perhaps this one dedicated day for all the mothers is the perfect way to do so.

So we have compiled a list of heartfelt messages that you can send to your mommy dearest on this special day if you are away from home

*Today, I will make the most of it by saying 'Thank you Maa'. Loads of love for everything you do. Happy Mother's Day!

*You have been the greatest inspiration in my life and will continue to be forever. I love you the most mom, always!

*I can't express in words how much gratitude and love I feel for you. Thanks for being there always with me and the family. Happy Mother's Day Maa!

*Here's wishing you a Happy Mother's Day. I take this opportunity to say 'I love you' the most in this world.

*You were my first guide, who then became my mentor. Whatever I am today is because of you. A big thank you for everything you do mom.

*Impossible word is not in your dictionary mom, you made all my wishes come true and today I take this opportunity to say 'thank you'!

*A very very Happy Mother's Day' mommy dearest. You are my idol in life.

*Maa, I love you truckloads, and on this special day I pledge to make you proud!

*Your unconditional love for family has made me realise that only a mother can possess such a selfless trait of only giving and not expecting anything in return. Love you loads mom!

*A very 'Happy Mother's Day' mom. Not just because you are the world's bestest mother but also because you made me feel that I am the bestest kid ever. Love you truck loads maa!