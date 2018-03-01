Holi 2018: Best messages, quotes in Hindi to share on WhatsApp, Facebook

The festival of colours, Holi is here and the nation is busy planning how to celebrate the occasion!

Holi is one of the most important festivals of Hindus and is celebrated differently across regions. Mostly, people play with Gulaal (dry colours) and water on this day.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 2.

Here are some of the best messages in Hindi that you can share with your WhatsApp group and Facebook friends this Holi!

Radha ka rang aur Kanha ki pichkari

Pyar ke rang se rang do duniya sari

Ye rang na jaane koi jaat na koi boli

Mubarak ho aapko rang bhari Holi!!

Te rango ka tyohaar aaya hai

Sath apne khushiya laya hai

Isse pehle koi rang de aapko

Humne subhkaamnao ka rang, sabse pehle bhijwaya hai!!

Nikalo galiyon me bana kar toli

Bhiga do aaj har ek ki jholi

Koi muskara de to use gale laga lo

Varna nikal lo laga ke rang, keh ke Happy Holi!!

Pichkari ki dhaar, gulaal ki bauchaar

Apno ka pyaar, yahi hai yaaro ki Holi ka tyohaar

Happy Holi!!

Khaa ke gujiyaa, pee ke bhaang

Lagaa ke thoda thoda sa rang

Baja ke dholak aur mridang

Khele Holi hum tere sang

Holi Mubarak!!

Holi tyohar hai rang aur bhaang ka, hum sab yaaron ka

Ghar mein aaye mehmano ka, gali mein gali walon ka

Mohalle mein mahoul waalo ka, desh mein deshwalo ka

Boora naa maano Holi hai Holi hai bhai Holi hai!!

Chadenge jab pyare rang, ek meri dosti ka rang bhi chadhana

Lagne lagenge tumhe suhane sare rang

Aur meri dosti ka rang chamkega hurdum tumhare sang

Wish you a very mastiful and colourful Happy Holi!!

Here's wishing one and all a very Happy Holi.