Holi 2018: Best messages, quotes in Hindi to share on WhatsApp, Facebook
Here are some of the best messages in Hindi that you can share with your WhatsApp group and Facebook friends this Holi!
The festival of colours, Holi is here and the nation is busy planning how to celebrate the occasion!
Holi is one of the most important festivals of Hindus and is celebrated differently across regions. Mostly, people play with Gulaal (dry colours) and water on this day.
This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 2.
Radha ka rang aur Kanha ki pichkari
Pyar ke rang se rang do duniya sari
Ye rang na jaane koi jaat na koi boli
Mubarak ho aapko rang bhari Holi!!
Te rango ka tyohaar aaya hai
Sath apne khushiya laya hai
Isse pehle koi rang de aapko
Humne subhkaamnao ka rang, sabse pehle bhijwaya hai!!
Nikalo galiyon me bana kar toli
Bhiga do aaj har ek ki jholi
Koi muskara de to use gale laga lo
Varna nikal lo laga ke rang, keh ke Happy Holi!!
Pichkari ki dhaar, gulaal ki bauchaar
Apno ka pyaar, yahi hai yaaro ki Holi ka tyohaar
Happy Holi!!
Khaa ke gujiyaa, pee ke bhaang
Lagaa ke thoda thoda sa rang
Baja ke dholak aur mridang
Khele Holi hum tere sang
Holi Mubarak!!
Holi tyohar hai rang aur bhaang ka, hum sab yaaron ka
Ghar mein aaye mehmano ka, gali mein gali walon ka
Mohalle mein mahoul waalo ka, desh mein deshwalo ka
Boora naa maano Holi hai Holi hai bhai Holi hai!!
Chadenge jab pyare rang, ek meri dosti ka rang bhi chadhana
Lagne lagenge tumhe suhane sare rang
Aur meri dosti ka rang chamkega hurdum tumhare sang
Wish you a very mastiful and colourful Happy Holi!!
Here's wishing one and all a very Happy Holi.