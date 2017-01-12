How to celebrate Lohri?

New Delhi: Lohri is a festival which marks the beginning of harvest season and the end of bone-chilling winter.

The festival is celebrated with great zeal in many parts of North India.

How to celebrate it?

Lohri day starts with children going in their neighbourhood from door-to-door demanding their Lohri share, in the form of eatables - rewri, gajak, popcorn, etc.

Then comes the major highlight of the festival where a bonfire is setup in an open area and people offer their prayers to lord 'Agni' by performing parikrama.

Tossing sesame seeds, popcorn, gajak, rewri, etc on the bonfire is a major highlight.

After worshipping lord 'Agni', people distribute prasad to their relatives and neighbours.

After the bonfire rituals, men and women come in groups to perform bhangra.