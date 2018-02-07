हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

John Cena to release a series of children's books

WWE star John Cena is all set to debut as an author with the release of a new line of children's stories.

PTI| Updated: Feb 07, 2018, 14:19 PM IST
Comments |
John Cena to release a series of children&#039;s books
Image Courtesy: Twitter@JohnCena

Los Angeles: WWE star John Cena is all set to debut as an author with the release of a new line of children's stories.

The 40-year-old professional wrestler-actor will turn writer with a franchise that follows the lives of a boisterous family of monster trucks named Elbow Grease, Pinball, Flash, Crash, and Tank, Mashable reported.

To be published by Random House Books for Young Readers, the first book is titled "Elbow Grease", which will focus on the first truck, who is smaller than his four brothers but on a mission to prove that he has the courage to achiever greater feats.

"With 'Elbow Grease' and the books to follow, I want to offer kids a fun and engaging way to learn about the power of ambition, dedication, and heart.

"These concepts have been transformative in my life, from my childhood up to now, and it's so important to me to pass the positivity on and help our youngest generation see that right mindset is key to achievement," Cena said in a statement..

The book is illustrated by Howard McWilliam and releases on October 9

Tags:
John CenaCena JohnJohn Cena children's book
Next
Story

Rose Day 2018: Perfect ways to celebrate with your beloved

Trending