Muharram 2018: All you need to know about the day of Ashura

New Delhi: Ashura refers to the tenth day of the sacred month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar. The day marks the death of Husayn Ibn Ali, who was the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Husayn Ibn Ali died in the battle of Karbala. Both Sunni and Shia Muslims observe the day of Muharram worldwide. Shia Muslims mourn the battle of Karbala while Sunni Muslims observe a fast as a mark of gratitude to Prophet Muhammad.

Shia Muslims mourn the demise of Husayn Ibn Ali (also known as Imam Hussain) and his family, commemorating the sacrifices made by the martyrs. They refrain from any festive event and do not partake in any joyous moment of celebration during Muharram. Unlike Sunnis, Shias don't observe a fast on the tenth day. They also read Ziyarat Ashura on this day.

Date, Timings:

This year, Muharram started from September 12 and will be until October 9, 2018. The sight of the new moon marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. Muharram is one of the four sacred months that Allah mentioned in the holy Quran—Muharram, Rajab, Dhu al-Qi'dah, Dhu al-Hijjah.

Muharram and Ashura Date:

According to timeanddate.com,

September 21, 2018—Friday is the day of Muharram/Ashura.