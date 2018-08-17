हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parsi New Year 2018

Parsi New Year 2018: All you need to know about the festival

On this day, an elaborate feast is set up which brings family and friends together.

Parsi New Year 2018: All you need to know about the festival

The Parsi new year is called 'Navroz' meaning 'New Day' and is celebrated with much enthusiasm by the Parsi community. In the month of August, Parsis celebrate their arrival and acceptance of their new homeland. The Parsi community follows the religion Zoroastrianism, which was founded by Zarathustra in Persia. It is believed that king Jamshed introduced the Parsi calendar and hence the Parsi New Year is also known as Jamshed-i-Nouroz. The holy festival is marked by grand celebrations and the atmosphere is full of positivity and prayers! This year, the day falls on August 17. On this day, an elaborate feast is set up which brings family and friends together.

Imagine being surrounded by the festive atmosphere, getting a new haircut, wearing new clothes and enjoying a number of delicious foods with your friends and family! Also, buying fruits, flowers, nuts and pastries for your parents and grandparents. And don't forget the crisp money bills as a return gift from the elder. Fascinating, right? Well, this is the Parsi way of celebrating the new year!

In the Parsi culture, the number seven is a revered number as it signifies the seven elemental forces of earthly life. Therefore, a 'Half Seen' table is set up which includes seven symbolic elements, all starting with the 'S' sound. These elements are Sabzeh, Senjed, Samanu, Sir, Serkejh, Sib and Sumac. This is the most important ritual performed during the Parsi New Year.

Here's wishing Navroz greetings to all!

Tags:
Parsi New Year 2018Navroz 2018Nawroz Festival

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close