Partial Solar Eclipse 2018: Date, Time and will it be visible in India?

The July 13, 2018 partial solar eclipse will be visible in the Southern part of Australia and the places around it.

Image Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representation purpose only.

New Delhi: This year's second partial solar eclipse will be witnessed on July 13, 2018.  Partial solar eclipse is also known as Aanshik Surya Grahan and during this, a part of the Sun is obscured. During a partial solar eclipse, there are mainly three phases- when the moon starts to block the sun, the maximum extent of the eclipse and the moon fully passing away from the sun.

Following are the details of the Partial solar eclipse on July 13, 2018.

Date and Time of the eclipse

As per the Indian Standard Time, the eclipse begins on July 13, 2018 at 7:18 Am and ends at 8:13 Am.

Will it be visible India?

The partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India. But the skywatchers can witness the celestial experience on NASA Twitter handle, website as well as YouTube where it will be live streamed.

Where will the Partial Solar Eclipse be visible?

As per reports, the July 13, 2018, partial solar eclipse will be visible in the Southern part of Australia and the places around it. The rest of the world, however, can watch the solar eclipse on Twitter and YouTube.

The Solar Eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan in India, has special significances. The celestial phenomenon has a profound religious connect. Most people in India refrain from consuming food during the eclipse period.

Besides food, people also take other precautions in order to have minimal effect of the movement of the heavenly bodies. 

