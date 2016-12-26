Shah Rukh Khan honoured with a doctorate in Hyderabad, remembers mother!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has added yet another feather in his cap and how! King Khan has been honoured with a doctorate for his extraordinary contribution in the promotion of Urdu language and culture by Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad.

The 'Badshah of Bollywood' was conferred with the doctorate by President of India, Pranab Mukherjee on Monday morning.

Check out the images of SRK at the event:

Actor Shah Rukh Khan conferred honorary doctorate by Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/1JpV3xtRpc — ANI (@ANI_news) December 26, 2016

While in the other pic the 51-year-old actor can be seen giving a thank you speech and remembers his mother by saying, ''Very happy. My mother would have been very happy as I am getting this honour in Hyderabad, her birthplace''

Very happy. My mother would have been very happy as I am getting this honour in Hyderabad, her birthplace: Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/0IoNkSW0Dr — ANI (@ANI_news) December 26, 2016

On the professional front, SRK will be seen in Rahul Dholakia's directorial venture 'Raees' which also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This action thriller drama will hit the big screens on January 25, 2017.