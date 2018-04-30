Sudarsan Pattnaik pays sand art tribute on Buddha Purnima, prays for world peace—Pics

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Bhubaneswar, Odisha shared pictures of his Lord Buddha sand sculptures at Puri beach. Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti is the celebration of Lord Buddha's birthday.

It is also known as Vaisakha or Vesakha. Gautam Buddha's teachings can be seen as a gateway which helps in making a mere mortal seek enlightenment. Prince Siddhartha Gautama transformed into Gautama Buddha and founded Buddhism as a path leading to spiritual enlightenment of the soul.

Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared the pictures of his sand art tribute to the Lord. He wrote: “My heartiest wish to all a Blessed and Peaceful life on #BuddhaPurnima. One of my SandArts.”

My heartiest wish to all a Blessed and Peaceful life on #BuddhaPurnima. One of my SandArts pic.twitter.com/jFSDVhJl4Q — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 30, 2018

He also shared his previous years sand creations. He tweeted: #BuddhaPurnima : "Bring Peace to all". Wishing Everyone Blessed & peaceful life. One of my SandArts at Berlin in 2013."

#BuddhaPurnima : "Bring Peace to all". Wishing Everyone Blessed & peaceful life. One of my SandArts at Berlin in 2013 . pic.twitter.com/k6UDJsn2c6 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 30, 2018

"#BuddhaPurnima : "Bring Peace to all". Wishing Everyone Blessed & peaceful life. One of my Snow sculpture at Japan in 2007."

#BuddhaPurnima : "Bring Peace to all". Wishing Everyone Blessed & peaceful life. One of my Snow sculpture at Japan in 2007 . pic.twitter.com/JxtDKJWqvj — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 30, 2018

Buddhists across the globe celebrate this day by following some rituals and prayer to the lord.

On Lord Buddha's birth anniversary, let's pray for peace and prosperity in the world.