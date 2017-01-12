Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays sand art tribute on National Youth Day

New Delhi: Swami Vivekananda's short yet unforgettable life journey continues to inspire us even after so many years. The philosophical guru's birthday (January 12) is marked as the National Youth Day in the country, as he is an epitome of inspiration for the young India.

Renowned Odiya sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared with his fans pictures of an amazing tribute to Vivekananda. He made a sand art sculpture in the memory of Swami which had a beautiful message of peace for the youth.

Here's what he tweeted:

Swami Vivekananda was perhaps one of the greatest thinkers and philosophers the world has ever witnessed. He was born as Narendranath Dutta into an aristocratic Bengali family of Calcutta.

He was born on January 12, 1863, and died on July 4, 1902—lived until the age of 39. Yet his contribution in inspiring young minds remains untouched!