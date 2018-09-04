Teachers' Day 2018: Here's why September 5 is special

New Delhi: September 5 is observed as National Teachers' Day that happens to be the birthday of the first Vice President and the second President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Born on September 5, 1888, Dr Radhakrishnan was an Indian philosopher and a scholar. He had taught at different universities, the University of Mysore and the Oxford University being among them. His areas of expertise were Philosophy and Moral Science and was a great and an inspiring individual.

Dr S. Radhakrishnan was very much admired by his students and when approached by them to observe his birthday as 'Radhakrishnan Day', he instead suggested that it would be a great privilege for him if the day is observed as 'Teachers' Day', a day to thank the teachers, mentors and educators around the world as a mark of respect. Since then, September 5 is celebrated as 'Teachers' Day' every year.

Teachers' Day is not just another ordinary day, it's a special day to remember our teachers and let them know how without them, the world would have not been what it is today. Teachers are selfless and play an equally important role as our parents in shaping up our lives. In India, teachers are considered as a god and we honour them on Guru Purnima too. Traditionally observed by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists, the festival is celebrated in India and Nepal on the full moon day in the month of Ashadha (that falls in the month of June or July) as a mark of respect to the spiritual and religious teachers.

Teachers form an important part of our lives and are the knowledge given by them is the strengthening pillar. We, therefore, thank each one of them around the world. Happy Teachers' Day, we thank you for existing and providing meaning and purpose to life.