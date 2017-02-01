close
Vasant Panchami 2017: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Goddess Saraswati – See PICS

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 08:15
Mumbai: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, who hails from the eastern coastal state of Odisha has paid tribute to Goddess Saraswti on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, a Hindu festival that marks the onset of spring season.

Check out his sand art at the Bhubaneswar airport and the tribute his students paid to the Goddess of learning at the Puri beach:

Pattnaik is a Padma Shri awardee, who has won many competitions in the global arena.

Vasant Panchami, also known as Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day in the month of Magh in the Hindu calendar.

Here’s wishing one and all a very Happy Vasant Panchami.

First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 08:15

