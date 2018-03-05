Women's Day special: Follow this planner to make the most of it!

To all the women out there, do you know International Women's Day which is celebrated on March 8 every year was something else originally? Yes, it went was known as International Working Women's Day. Adds a little meaning to the day, don't you think so!

On this day, the spirit of womanhood is celebrated across the globe. The love, gratitude and appreciation which a woman should get each day, garners the centre stage on this particular day. Today, let's take a look at what all you females out there can do to make this one an indeed special one.

Lunching munching

How about checking in some cool, exotic eating outlet with your gang of girls. Book the place in advance to avoid any last minute hassle. You can enjoy a sumptuous meal in the company of huge laughter pangs with your besties.

Shopping spree

Go out girls, it's your day after all! You can indulge in some retail therapy to fill your day with happiness. We know how girls love to shop. Carry your extra bags so that all your saved income can be spent well. Are you making a what-to-buy list already?

Spa time

Every woman loves to indulge in some 'me' time. Besides planning a whole lot of things, you can actually plan a spa experience with your besties. Relax and unwind to get that heavenly feel. It will give you a break from your mundane hectic life. Your friends will bless you for this 'me' time!

All-girls' trip

Sounds exciting already. Isn't it? Well, all you females wondering what to do on this day can actually start prepping up in advance and plan a short weekend trip. But the catch lies in it being an all-girls tour. Call all your close buds and just start packing stuff asap!

Movie date

Who says you need a guy to go out on a movie date? Call up all your female buddies and book the tickets of your favourite release. Let everyone know how great it is going out on a date with your girl gang. Why should boys have all the fun?