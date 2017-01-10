close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 16:44
World Hindi Day: These lesser-known facts will make you more proud of your mother tongue
Image courtesy- ThinkStock

New Delhi: The Hindi language is not only spoken by Indians across the globe but it celebrated by people internationally. And, today, we are observing World Hindi Day to honour this Indo-Aryan language.

You will be amazed to know that there are numerous interesting details about Hindi that are not known to masses. 

Example: Did you guys know that the language is significantly spoken in Mauritius, South Africa, Suriname, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago? Well, it is! Mind blown?

The number of Hindi literates across the globe is reportedly rising at a high pace. Keeping in mind this rapid growth it is likely to showcase its strongest ever global presence soon.

So, in order to make this day more special, here we bring to you some lesser-known facts which will definitely make you proud of this language: 

  • After Mandarin, Spanish, and English, Hindi is the fourth most-spoken first language in the world.
  • In 2001, it was reported that more than 50% of Indian population are Hindi speakers.
  • More than 422 million Hindi speakers are said to be native. Also, 129 million are second or third language Hindi speakers.
  • Many Hindi words have straight-away been borrowed by other international languages.
  • Hindi is also an official language in Fiji.
First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 16:44

