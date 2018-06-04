हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zodiac Compatibility: Here are the most compatible zodiac signs

New Delhi: Each zodiac has different traits, both positive and negative. It's true that each person is different and can't be generalised but there are certain traits that are central to a zodiac. These character traits are the reason it gets easier to determine whether one zodiac will be compatible with other or not.

Here are the most compatible zodiac signs:

Virgo and Scorpio

Virgo and Scorpio are a true power couple. They have a lot in common and tend to remain loyal to each other throughout the relationship. Virgo, being practical and full of patience, has what it takes to understand the complex, dominating nature of Scorpio. On the other hand, a Scorpion knows how to stop his/her beloved Virgo from overthinking. These two, when paired together, can truly create magic!

Libra and Leo

Libra and Leo is another zodiac pair which can form a deep connection. While a Leo likes to flatter his/her beloved, Libra is very balanced in actions. A Leo's energy is wonderfully complemented by the Libra's love for harmony! They understand each other on a very deep level and can form a perfectly balanced romance.

Cancer and Pisces

Cancer and Pisces, both love connecting emotionally and therefore can have that rare emotional connection that people strive to find all their lives. 'Love at first sight' might actually be true for this pair! Both signs are patient enough to deal with each other's fault and would work upon the relationship, giving it all their time.

Aries and Gemini

Both of these zodiacs have a lot to learn from each other. Aries and Gemini, both seek adventure in their lives, which can become a bonding factor for the two. Coming to emotional connection, Aries are known to be emotional while Gemini remains a cold, rational person. Aries are pretty good at communicating how they feel so their Gemini partner will, without a doubt, understand how they feel. Aries' emotions find the perfect balance with Gemini's rationality.

Leo and Sagittarius

Fire combines with fire and the result is- Magic! These two Sun sign will easily fall in love and will radiate warmth, passion and happiness. Both of them love having fun and the relationship will not be less than a dream when the Lion and the Archer are paired! Chances of misunderstandings and jealousy are reduced to a great deal because they will understand each other's actions far better than most other zodiacs.

