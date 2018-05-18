Zodiac special: Check out the positive characteristic traits of a Virgo

There are 12 zodiac signs in total- Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Capricon, Aquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Each sign has its own characteristics, both negative and positive. Today, let's have a look at some positive traits of Virgos.

Virgos are one of the most organized, punctual and detail oriented people. They love analyzing people and situations and are generally practical. Known to be perfectionists.

Here are some unique, positive traits of this zodiac:

1. Perfectionists

This is the key trait Virgos are known to possess. You'll be able to differentiate a Virgo from other zodiacs simply by having a look at how they carry themselves. Those shoes will never have dirt on them, those shirt collars would be ironed perfectly and their hair will never be all over the place! Not just in their appearance and work, a Virgo strives for perfection even in a romantic partner! (So if you win a Virgo's heart, you'll have to pull up your socks!)

2. Intuitive

You will often hear a Virgo say, 'I told you so' and that's because their intuition is quite strong, and never wrong! A Virgo often relies on his/her gut feeling and that is only because it usually takes them to the right direction. So the next time a Virgo tells you that the project won't pay off or that the person in your workplace will deceive you, do listen to them!

3. Home- lovers

Don't get us wrong, we know that every person loves their home! But in the case of a Virgo, they would usually pick sitting at home and watching a movie with loved ones over partying in a club! So if you are dating a Virgo, taking them out to a club on the first date is not really a good idea.

4. Practical

Virgos are practical people and don't live in a bubble. They like to be in touch with reality. This doesn't mean that they don't have dreams, they do! It is just that they also know the paths to achieve those dreams!

5. Modest

A Virgo might be highly-intelligent and doing extremely well in his/her career but you will never see them flaunting their achievements. They are low-key people who like to keep things to themselves. Boasting is a big no!