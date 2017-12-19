Delhi metro train crashes into a wall during test run on new line

A Delhi metro train crashed into a wall at the Kalindi Kunj depo in the national capital on Tuesday. The incident reportedly occurred during a test run on the new magenta line of the metro.

This comes less than a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new metro line from Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji.

Delhi: Empty metro train on trial run, breaks through boundary at Kalindi Kunj depot. Matter being probed. pic.twitter.com/kiqWn7TCVH — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2017

Later, the DMRC issued a statement with regard to the incident, saying the train was moved from the workshop without testing the brake system. "A trial train was moved from the workshop without testing the brake system as a result of which, while the train was moving up the ramp for washing, it rolled back and hit the adjacent boundary wall. No person was injured in the incident," said the statement released by DMRC.

The statement also said that a high level inquiry had been ordered into the incident.

Here's the full statement:

"An incident occurred at 3.40 PM (1540hrs) at the Kalindi Kunj Metro depot today which is under commissioning. A trial train was moved from the workshop without testing the brake system as a result of which, while the train was moving up the ramp for washing, it rolled back and hit the adjacent boundary wall. No person was injured in the incident.

As per normal procedure prescribed, when a train enters the workshop, the brakes of the train are decommissioned so that the train and its systems including the brakes can be freely checked. As per procedure, once the train is again re-commissioned, the brakes should have been tested by the maintenance staff in the depot before the train left the shed. The train movement inside the workshop area is done manually and not by the signalling system.

Prima facie, it appears, this was not done and subsequently, the person who took charge of the train from the maintenance staff also did not check the brake and proceeded with the train up to the washing plant built on a ramp. While stopping at the ramp, since the brakes were not available, the train rolled back causing this incident.

MD, DMRC has ordered a high level enquiry into this incident by a committee of three officers of the rank of Executive Directors consisting of Executive Director/ Rolling Stock (Project), Executive Director/ Rolling Stock (O&M), Executive Director/ Operations. Prima facie it appears, to be a case of human error and negligence and appropriate action will be taken after the enquiry."

The new metro line is expected to reduce the travel time between Botanical Garden to Kalkaji from 52 minutes to just 19 minutes.

Currently, to travel the distance, commuters need to board from Botanical Garden, go to Mandi House via Blue Line and change to Violet Line to go to Kalkaji. This line is a part of the

Magenta Line which will eventually connect Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Metro stretch on December 25 after which it will be open for commercial operations.

Those going towards Faridabad from Noida will benefit the most with the operation of the section, which will almost halve the travel time to many destinations towards that direction because of Kalkaji Mandir being a junction station with Violet Line (Kashmiri Gate-Escorts Mujeser).

The safety inspection for the 12.64-km section was held from November 13 to 15 after which it was given a go-ahead by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).