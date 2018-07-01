हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
11 members of a family found dead at a house in Burari in Delhi

Those dead include seven women and four men. 

NEW DELHI: Bodies of eleven members of a family were found under mysterious circumstances at a house in Burari in Delhi on Sunday. Those dead include seven women and four men. All the bodies were blindfolded and gagged and were found hanging from the roof in the courtyard of the house. 

Police have rushed to the spot and investigation is currently underway.

The family owned a furniture and a grocery shop. Initial reports hint towards the possibility of a suicide. However, the angle of a murder is also being probed.

(More details awaited)

