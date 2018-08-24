हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

128 private schools in Delhi roll back 'arbitrary' fee hike

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had issued directions to the schools to roll back their "arbitrary" fee hike after receiving several complaints from parents.

128 private schools in Delhi roll back &#039;arbitrary&#039; fee hike
PTI photo

New Delhi: Around 128 schools in the national capital have rolled back their "arbitrary" fee hikes following complaints from parents, a government official said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had issued directions to the schools to roll back their "arbitrary" fee hike after receiving several complaints from parents.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had in April sent notices to 195 private schools of the city and asked the school heads to roll back their fee hike.

Last month, Kejriwal had asked DoE to submit a compliance report on whether the private schools had rolled back their fee hike as ordered by the government.

"Out of 195 private schools, 128 have informed us that they are rolling back their hiked fees. Remaining 67 private schools will soon be served show-cause notices for 
not complying with the orders," a DoE official said.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia would be meeting the representatives of all the 128 schools who had complied with the government's directive, the official said.

