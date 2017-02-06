5.8-magnitude earthquake, epicentred in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, jolts north India; NDRF on high alert

Delhi: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand on Monday night as tremors were also felt in Delhi, the national capital region (NCR) and several north Indian states.

According to the National Seismological Bureau, the epicentre of the quake was in Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand,

"The depth of the quake was 33 km and it occurred at 10.33 PM," J L Gautam, operations head at the Bureau, said.

Details of human casualty and the extent of property damage, if any, were not immediately known.

Television visuals show panic-stricken people rushing out of their homes in Delhi and the NCR region as the quake struck amid the hustle and bustle of the late evening traffic.

The tremors were also felt in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

In Chandigarh, chaotic scenes were witnessed at some places as the quake creates panic among the residents, TV visuals show.

While in Dehradun, where the tremor was more severely felt, people were evacuated from their buildings at many places.

Uttarakhand, which falls in the Himalayan belt, is known for high seismic activities.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has been put on high alert, even as Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has asked for a detailed report on the situation.