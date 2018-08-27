हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AAP

AAP to submit 10 lakh letters to PM Narendra Modi demanding full statehood for Delhi

A special three-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was held in June to discuss the demand for full statehood for the national capital.

Pic courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: AAP legislators led by party leader Gopal Rai on Monday went to submit over 10 lakh letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand full statehood for the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party had started a signature campaign in July seeking public support on the same.

The MLAs along with other party leaders assembled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and proceeded to submit the letters.

"The people of Delhi receive step-motherly treatment from the central government in their own home state. We had started a campaign for full statehood on July 1 and as part of it we started a signature campaign addressed to the prime minister. We have received over 10 lakh signatures," AAP convenor Gopal Rai said.

A special three-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was held in June to discuss the demand for full statehood for the national capital. The AAP-majority assembly had even passed a resolution in this regard.

