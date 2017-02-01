AgustaWestland case: Delhi HC to decide on ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi's bail today
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday continue to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation`s (CBI) plea for bail cancellation of bail given to former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief SP Tyagi and others in the AgustaWestland case.
In December 2015, the former air force chief was granted bail in this case on Rs. two lakh security.
Hearing the matter, the court directed the former air chief not to leave Delhi-NCR and not to tamper with evidence.
The CBI counsel had earlier on December 23 last year requested the court not to disclose evidences to anyone while stating that if the evidence gathered will be disclosed then there would be implications on future investigation into the case.
The Patiala House Court had on December 17 last year remanded the former air chief and two other accused to judicial custody till December 30 as their CBI custody ended.
Earlier, the CBI had moved the court seeking a 10-day custody to interrogate Tyagi and the other accused in the case.
Tyagi has been accused of influencing the deal in favour of Agusta Westland during his tenure as the IAF chief.
He has, however, repeatedly denied the allegations.
With ANI inputs
