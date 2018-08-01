Air hostess suicide: Case transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air Hostess Suicide

NEW DELHI: The alleged suicide case of Delhi-based air hostess, Anissia Batra, has been transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. 

The 39-year-old air hostess jumped off the terrace. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by her husband and in-laws where she was declared dead by the doctors. 

Later, it came out that Anissia, who has married for seven years, was allegedly being harassed by  her husband and in-laws.

Delhi police then arrested Mayank Singhvi, the husband of the air hostess, and sent him to judicial custody. 

Cops are currently probing dowry and harassment angles. 

