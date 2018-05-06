हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air India air hostess alleges molestation onboard by pilot, case registered

An air hostess of Air India has alleged that she was molested by the pilot of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight on May 4.

Mumbai: An air hostess of Air India has alleged that she was molested by the pilot of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight on May 4.

A police official said a scuffle broke out between the complainant and the pilot onboard the flight last Friday.

The woman then approached the Sahar Police Station in Mumbai and lodged a case, he added.

Air India and none of its spokespersons have not commented on the allegations made by the air hostess as yet.

"Based on her complaint, we have registered a case against the pilot under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC", the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

 

