Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia meet Najeeb Jung, say outgoing Delhi Lt Governor quit on 'personal grounds'

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy on Friday met outgoing Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung at his official residence Raj Niwas.

After meeting Jung, Kejriwal said the outgoing Lt Governor resigned because of personal reasons.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had yesterday expressed his surprise at Jung's resignation.

“Sh Jung's resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours,” he tweeted on Thursday.

After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met with Jung.

Sisodia's meeting followed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who met Jung earlier over breakfast.

In a surprise move, Delhi's Lt Governor, whose nearly three-and-a-half-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with the AAP government, resigned on Thursday, without any reason, leaving the city and central government and most parties taken aback.

Jung's Office did not say why the 66-year-old former IAS officer had called it quits but quoted him as saying that he would return to academics, "his first love".

Jung's resignation came as a big shock for the political parties as only a few days earlier he had written to the Centre that he was going on leave to Goa during Christmas and had even scheduled a meeting with Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi.

Congress Delhi chief Ajay Maken termed Jung's resignation as an "unceremonious exit" and asked the Central government to explain the reason behind it.

"We feel there has been a deal between the BJP and AAP because of which he has been made to leave. The central government should come out clean," he added.