Ashutosh hints at caste-based politics in AAP, party refutes allegations

NEW DELHI: Amid recent allegations of caste-based politics in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former party member Ashutosh claimed his surname was used while being introduced to party workers, despite his protests.

Taking to Twitter, the former journalist wrote, “In 23 years of my journalism, no one asked my caste, surname. Was known by my name. But as I was introduced to party workers as LOKSABHA candidate in 2014 my surname was promptly mentioned despite my protest. Later I was told – Sir, aap jitoge kaise, aapke jaati ka yahan kaafi vote hai (Sir, how will you win, your caste has a massive vote bank here).”

He later clarified that his tweet should not be construed as an attack on AAP.

“My tweet is misunderstood by TV HAWKS. I am no longer with AAP, not constrained by party discipline and free to express my views. It will be wrong to attribute my words as attack on AAP. It will be gross manipulation of media freedom. Spare me. I not member of anti-AAP BRIGADE,” he tweeted.

Ashutosh's statement comes amid the recent row around senior AAP leader Atishi, who dropped her last name - Marlena. Her Twitter handle was changed to @AtishiAAP. Sources claimed that Atishi was forced to drop her surname since it was Christian sounding.

Rejecting all allegations, a source within the party said, “Her actual name is Atishi Singh and belongs from the Rajput community. However, belonging to a progressive family, she decided to let go of the privilege that her surname bestows and instead use Marlena, derived from Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin.”

“Now, with upcoming (Lok Sabha) elections, she decided to let go of 'Marlena' because it is easier to avoid it than to explain its origin and what it means. She will be focusing on education and schools during campaigning and not caste,” added the source.

AAP also refused to comment on Ashutosh's tweet claiming that his second statement is self-explanatory.

While AAP is yet to officially declare it's candidates for the upcoming 2019 elections, the party has identified Atishi has a potential candidate from East Delhi which has a large Punjabi Rajput base.