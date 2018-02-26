Assault on chief secretary: Arvind Kejriwal part of the conspiracy, say Delhi government employees

New Delhi: The Delhi Government Employees Joint Forum on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were part of a conspiracy that led to an alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs.

Pooja Joshi, one of the members of the forum, said, "The Chief Minister and Deputy CM are in denial. This shows they are part of the conspiracy."

"We request the LG and Commissioner of Police to take action as per law against CM and DyCM," she added.

Joshi also said that they would continue to not meet the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and MLAs for meetings or talk over the phone and will keep contact through notes and file notings only.

On Tuesday, the Chief Secretary alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and another AAP MLA in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal at the CM's residence here on February 19 night, where he had been called for a meeting.

Meanwhile, Delhi government is planning to live stream all official meetings, an official said on Monday.

The official told IANS that the government was planning to make available live feed of meetings on a website, which can be viewed by everyone.

"People will know who spoke what in the meeting, be it the elected representative or officials," the official said. If the plan is approved, the upcoming budget will have allocation for its implementation.

(With IANS inputs)