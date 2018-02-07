Baba Ramdev disagrees with Vinay Katiyar's hate speech

NEW DELHI: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday expressed his disagreement with Vinay Katiyar and said that Muslims have equal right to live in this country."I don`t agree with Vinay Katiyar because Muslims have equal right to live in this country.

This country equally belongs to Jain, Buddhists, Dalits, Sikhs, and Christians. It is not right to differentiate people based on religions", Ramdev told ANI.

The Yoga guru further urged the youths of Kashmir to be rebels and not anti-nationals."I was also a rebel. My revolt was not against the country, it was against superstitions and exploitation. One should become rebel like me within the parameters of the Constitution.

I request the youths of Kashmir to become rebel like me and not anti-nationals," added Ramdev.This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Katiyar`s statement that Muslims should leave the country.

He had said, "...Musalman iss desh mein rehna hi nahi chahye, unhone jansankhya ke aadhaar par desh ka batwara kardia toh iss desh mein rehne ki kya avashyakta thi? Unko alag bhu-bhaag de dia gaya, Bangladesh ya Pakistan jaayen yahan kya kaam hai unka? (Muslims should not live in this country. They divided the country in the name of religion, what is the need of living in this country? They should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan, what work do they have here?)"