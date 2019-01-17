Bicycle rider killed after being hit by tempo in Delhi

New Delhi: A bicycle rider was killed on Wednesday after allegedly being hit by a tempo in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mohiruddin, a resident of Madan Pur Khadar, they said.

Police received information at around 9.50 pm regarding the incident, Chinoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), said.

The victim was rushed to the Apollo hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, the DCP said.

The driver of the tempo, identified as Pintu Kumar Yada, was arrested at the spot. A case has been registered at Sarita Vihar police station, Biswal added.