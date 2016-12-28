BK Bansal suicide case: CBI DIG Sanjeev Gautam removed from probe

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday removed senior CBI officer Sanjeev Gautam from former bureaucrat BK Bansal suicide case probe.

News Agency ANI confirmed the development quoting sources that Sanjeev Gautam, CBI (DIG), has been removed from former Director General Corporate Affairs BK Bansal suicide case.

CBI Sanjeev Gautam (DIG) has been removed from former Director General Corporate Affairs B K Bansal suicide case: Sources — ANI (@ANI_news) December 28, 2016

Jailed former bureaucrat BK Bansal and his 28-year-old son had in September allegedly committed suicide several weeks after they were arrested on corruption charges.

His wife and daughter had earlier hanged themselves inside their home in Delhi following his arrest by the CBI.

Bansal was posted as Director General in the Corporate Affairs Ministry when he was arrested on July 17 on charges of accepting Rs 9 lakh as bribe from a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company that wanted to buy its way out of an investigation.

The CBI said that it found Rs 60 lakh in cash, 20 property papers and details of 60 bank accounts at the official's home.

Two days after his arrest, his wife Satyabala, 58, and daughter Neha, 27, allegedly hanged themselves using stoles.

Son Yogesh had reportedly been called to the CBI for questioning and was not at home at the time.

Bansal's wife and her daughter left suicide notes in which they wrote that they felt humiliated by the CBI raids.

The CBI too had expressed deep shock over the Bansal family's death.