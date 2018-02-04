CBI seizes property documents worth crores belonging to AAP Minister Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday several documents allegedly linked to various properties of Delhi government minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain.

According to PTI, several documents, chequebooks showing transactions worth crores belonging to the AAP leader were recovered during searches at the residences of a Delhi Dental Council official and a lawyer.

The documents were recovered from a bank locker by the CBI officials in connection with a probe into a case unrelated to Satyendra Jain.

However, in light of the recovery, the central probe agency is likely to question Jain in the days to come.

Jain is already facing corruption and money laundering charges in at least three cases.

Just ahead of the civic polls in Delhi, the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain in connection with a money laundering case.

Jain was allegedly involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore while serving as a public servant during 2015-16 through Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchand Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited.

The allegations against Jain also include purported money laundering to the tune of Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 through these companies and Indometal Impex Pvt Limited.

The matter was referred to the CBI by the Income Tax Department under the new Benami Transactions Prohibitions Act.

The minister and his AAP had categorically dismissed the allegation, terming it as a political vendetta.

Delhi's sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra had earlier claimed that he saw Satyendar Jain handing Rs 2 crore in cash to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The allegation triggered a political crisis for the Aam Aadmi Party, which swept to power in Delhi on an anti-corruption plank.

The BJP called for police action against Kejriwal and the Congress pressed for a CBI probe.

AAP later termed Mishra's allegations as "absurd".

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Mishra offered no evidence to support his claims.

He was later removed from the Delhi Cabinet and the party.