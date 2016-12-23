Centre considered replacing Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lt Governor in June
New Delhi: A day after Najeeb Jung resigned as Delhi Lt Governor, it has now emerged that the Centre had thought of replacing him in June this year.
According to a Times of India report, the Centre had considered seeking a replacement for him when his three-year term ended in June.
However, the Centre allowed him to continue as the Lt Governor of Delhi.
Though Jung's resignation was not expected, there were enough indications in the political circles that he may be replaced sooner or later amid speculations over a lot of names from former home secretary Anil Baijal, retired bureaucrat Ashok Pradhan and former IAS officer Vijai Kapoor who was Delhi LG between 1998 and 2004.
Jung's exit yesterday, which caught Delhi's political circles by surprise, also brought the curtain down on a tenure marked by a bitter confrontation with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over who had the real power to administer Delhi.
A statement issued by Jung's office did not cite reasons for his resignation but said he would be returning to academics. Kejriwal said he was surprised by Jung's decision and spoke to him after the news became public.
The LG won a crucial victory when the Delhi High Court upheld his primacy in administering the capital but the battle is not yet over with the matter before the Supreme Court, which is hearing the appeal filed by the AAP government.
The SC recently remarked that while Delhi was indeed a Union Territory , the elected government should have "some powers".
