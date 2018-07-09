हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Civil services aspirant jumps in front of metro train at Karol Bagh, Blue line services affected

New Delhi: A 23-year-old civil services aspirant allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Karol Bagh Metro Station this morning, the police said. The incident took place at 9:30 am on the Blue Line when the man allegedly jumped in front of a Noida-bound metro as the train was approaching the platform, a senior officer said. 

The man sustained a head injury and is presently kept under observation at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. 

The man, a resident of Mumbai, was preparing for Civil Services and was living with his friend in East Delhi's Nirman Vihar, the officer said. "There was a case of attempted suicide at Karol Bagh Metro Station as the train approached a platform, heading towards Noida at 9:30 am," a senior DMRC official said. 

The metro services were briefly affected, he said.
 

