Come to office on time or face action, Delhi WCD warns 'babus'

New Delhi: Cracking the whip on lax babus, the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi government has now called for deducting the Casual Leave of any employee reaching office late.

According to the PTI, an order issued by Women and Child Development Department says that one casual leave will be deducted if every three time an employee reaches office after 9.45 am.

The defaulters will also be required to furnish a written explanation for their late arrival, it said.

The move comes after it came to light that a large number of officials posted at WCD Headquarters were reaching office after 9.45 am.

The department also issued a memorandum, directing all officers and officials to ensure punctuality in reaching their respective offices.

"As per the order, one day CL will be deducted for every three late comings after 9.45 am and the officer and officials will also submit the explanation," Deputy Director (admin) SK Srivastava said in the memorandum.

In case of non-availability of CL in the leave account of officials concerned, EL (earned leave) will be deducted, the memorandum said.

"Further, all the branch in-charges of WCD (HQ) are hereby directed to obtain the CL applications from the officers/official and directed to ensure punctuality of officers and officials working under their control," it stated.

With PTI inputs