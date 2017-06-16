DDA to hold mega yoga sessions on IYD

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority has planned to hold mega yoga sessions at three big venues across the national capital as part of the International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations on June 21.

The major events would be held at District Park, Sector- 11, Dwarka, Swarn Jayanti Park, Rohini and Yamuna Sports Complex in east Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said today.

The programme will be organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, the DDA said.

"At Dwarka, the yoga session would be organised in partnership with Patanjali Yoga Samiti, at Rohini with Art of Living and at Yamuna Complex in association with Vivekanand Yogashram Hospital," a senior official said.

The sessions would be held from 5.30 AM to 8.00 AM.

In addition, sessions would also be held at several other places, including all sports complexes of DDA, Millennium Park at Indraprastha, Sarai Kalen Khan, Deer Park at Hauz Khas, Maharaja Surajmal Park, District Park, Tughlakabad Extension, among other venues.

The main International Yoga Day programme would be held in Lucknow this year, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi