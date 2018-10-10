Delhi: 3 members of family brutally murdered in Vasant Kunj's Kishangarh

NEW DELHI: Three members of a family were brutally murdered in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday.

Mithilesh, his wife and two children – a son and daughter – were at home in Vasant Kunj's Kishangarh when the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

#Visuals from Delhi: Three members of a family stabbed to death in Vasant Kunj's Kishangarh, one member injured. Police present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/VWmnc7pzzt — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018

The family was stabbed by unknown persons. Husband, wife and the daughter were declared dead by doctors while the son is still battling for his life in hospital.

The police present at the spot.

Several items were scattered across the house, said sources, adding that it could be a case of stealing. Authorities are yet to confirm this fact.

With agency inputs