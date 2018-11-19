हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi: 4 dead, 1 injured after fire breaks out in Karol Bagh factory

The incident also left one person injured.

ANI photo

New Delhi: Four people were killed after a fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Karol Bagh. The incident also left one person injured.

According to news agency PTI, a heavy built man got stuck at the exit door while escaping the building and blocked the route for others.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said the fire started at 12.23 pm in Beadonpura area in Karol Bagh after a solvent used for laundering clothes spilled out on the floor accidentally.

The DFS had received a call that a fire has broken out at a house but when firefighters reached the spot, they found the victims were involved in laundering clothes, said an official.

He said the victims were about to steam iron clothes and were putting solvent in a container when it spilled on the floor and came in contact with the steam iron triggering the fire.

The deceased have been identified as Bagan Prasahad (55), R M Naresh (40), Aarti (20) and Asha (40).

(With PTI Inputs)

