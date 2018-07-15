हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi air hostess jumps to death from her residence in Hauz Khas; probe on

The deceased has been identified as Anissia Batra and was employed in German airline.

New Delhi: A 39-year-old air-hostess allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the terrace of her residence in south Delhi's Hauz Khas on Saturday. 

The deceased has been identified as Anissia Batra and was employed in German airline. As per a report, the incident took place at around 4:30 on Saturday. 

The Hindu quoted DCP (South) Romil Baaniya as saying that the deceased had sent a text to her husband about taking the extreme step minutes before she jumped off the terrace. As per the website, Anissia's husband was at home at the time of the incident. He immediately reached the terrace but couldn't find her. 

Anissia was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors. The police have launched a probe in the case. 

