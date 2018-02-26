Chief Secretary assault case: Police reveal discrepancies in CCTV timing at Kejriwal's house

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday said that the CCTV footage obtained from the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence reveals discrepancies in the timing. The police will be sending the recorded footage to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to examine it.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harendra Singh told the court hearing the case on Monday that the meeting between the Delhi Chief Secretary and the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs was not held in the camp office but in the drawing room of the CM residence.

Delhi Police had on Friday visited Kejriwal's residence and seized a hard disk of the CCTV camera system installed to probe the case of alleged assault of the Chief Secretary by AAP MLAs on the intervening night of February 19-20. Police had claimed that it had to go to the CM house to collect the CCTV footage after its request for the same was not met.

"We had asked for the CCTV camera footage and hard disk on February 20 itself but there was no response. So, we decided to come down and examine it," the Additional DCP had said. He had also said that the in-charge of maintenance at the Chief Minister's residence had been intimated about the police visit.

A total of 21 CCTV cameras and a hard disk were examined by the police. Fourteen CCTV cameras were running while seven were not working at the time of the incident. The police had said that there was no CCTV camera in the room where the alleged incident took place and no footage was obtained. "We believe the incident occurred between midnight of February 19 and 12:15 AM on February 20," the police had said.