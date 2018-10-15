Delhi: Class 10 student dragged inside flat, gangraped

New Delhi: A class 10 student was allegedly gangraped by four persons in the national capital.

The incident took place on Saturday in east Delhi`s Vinod Nagar.

The 16-year-old victim and her family knew Amit Kumar (26), one of the accused persons. Kumar asked her to meet him in a nearby park, where three more accused Kishan Negi (42), Pankaj Mehta (42) and Raju Kumar (20) were waiting.

The four men then dragged the victim to a nearby flat and gangraped her.

"The accused forcibly took the victim to a flat in same locality and gangraped her," the official from Kalyanpuri police station said.

All the four accused have been arrested, added police.

On Saturday night, a woman employed with a Multinational Company (MNC) in west Delhi`s Dwarka was allegedly gangraped by two of her colleagues on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Birju (25), and his associate Vinod Kumar (31) offered her a lift after office hours on Saturday. During the journey, the accused served her cold drink lashed with sedatives and she became unconscious.

"The victim was taken to a flat in an unconscious state where they took turns to rape her. After committing the crime, the accused dropped the victim near Vasant Kunj area," an official of Dwarka north police station said.

With agency inputs