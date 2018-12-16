हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Delhi colder than season's average on Sunday, air quality remains 'poor'

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Delhi colder than season&#039;s average on Sunday, air quality remains &#039;poor&#039;

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to a cold morning on Sunday with mist and shallow fog with the minimum temperature settling at 7.2 degreed Celsius, a notch below the season`s average, while the air quality remained in the `poor` category, the weather office said.

The average PM2.5 readings at 9 a.m. was recorded at 124 micrograms per cubic metre while the average PM10 reading at the time was 220.9 micrograms per cubic metre, showed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website.

According to the CPCB site, the air quality index was 270 at 9 a.m. which it showed was under `poor` category. "There was mist or shallow fog in the morning. The sky will remain clear throughout the day with smoke and haze thereafter," said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 94 per cent. 

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 21.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season`s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, the season`s average. 

