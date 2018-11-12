Delhi declares holiday for Chhath Puja; Schools, offices to remain closed

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has announced a state-wide holiday for Chhath Puja on Tuesday, November 13.

“The Government of NCT of Delhi has declared the Tuesday i.e. 13th November as public holiday (Gazetted Holiday) in Government offices under the Government of NCT of Delhi on account of Chhath Puja celebrations,” said a statement from the Delhi government's office.

All Delhi Government offices and educational institutions and schools will remain closed.

Delhi Traffic Police later issued a detailed advisory on the routes to avoid due to Chhath celebrations.

State minister Gopal Rai said the government had made arrangements for Chhath prayers at 1,000 locations in the city this year, up from 565 last year.

About 1,000 ghats have been set up on the banks of river Yamuna for the festival.

The four-day Chhath festival began on Sunday with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual.

Devotees across the state took a holy dip in rivers, ponds and other water bodies followed by a meal comprising lentil soup, boiled pumpkin and rice.