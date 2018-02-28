Delhi LG's Twitter handle hacked, case filed with Cyber Cell

New Delhi: The official Twitter handle of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal was hacked late on Tuesday, the LG Secretariat said.

A complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police and the matter is being investigated, an official said.

"The LG's Twitter handle was hacked tonight," the official said, adding that a complaint has been filed with the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police and it has been asked to take a strict action in the case.

However, it later emerged that L-G's Twitter handle suffered a technical glitch.

In a separate development. Lt Governor Anil Baijal today said that Delhi government employees felt insecure in the presence of elected representatives.

"Government employees in Delhi feel physically insecure, sadly in the very presence of those who have been elected to uphold democracy and rule of law," the Lt Governor said in a statement.

Baijal was responding to a letter by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that bureaucrats were not attending meetings called by Ministers after the February 19 attack.

Baijal said this more than a week after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged assault by two AAP MLAs.

Last week, Delhi employees` associations said officers will not meet the Ministers or MLAs till the Chief Minister tenders an apology for the alleged attack.