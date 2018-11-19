Delhi Metro Violet Line Escorts Mujesar-Ballabgarh to be flagged off by PM Modi on Monday

NEW DELHI: The 3.2 km-long Escorts Mujesar-Ballabgarh section of Delhi Metro's Violet Line will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday through remote control. With this strech of metro being thrown open to public, Ballabhgarh will become the fourth city in Haryana to get metro connectivity after Gurgaon, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh.

After the opening of this extension, the entire Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh Metro corridor will become 46.6 km-long. "Currently, 25.8 km of metro lines are operational across Haryana. After the opening of this section, the total length of metro kilometres in Haryana will become 29 km. All trains running on this section are manufactured in India," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Sunday.

"The Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Sigh (Ballabhgarh) section will be extremely crucial from the point of view of connectivity for the city of Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, South-East Delhi and Central Delhi areas. Ballabhgarh is an upcoming urban settlement which is an industrial city. Large numbers of people travel everyday for their professional requirements from Ballabhgarh to Delhi and vice-versa," the DMRC said in a statement.

The Raja Nahar Singh Metro station of this section will be integrated with the Ballabhgarh Railway station and the interstate bus terminal of Ballabhgarh directly with a foot over-bridge, which is currently under construction. "A peak hour frequency of six minutes and 48 seconds will be maintained on this section between Badarpur and Raja Nahar Singh on weekdays," the DMRC said.

All trains, which till now were operating till Escorts Mujesar, will go up to Raja Nahar Singh. A total of 40 trains will be operational on the entire Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh corridor.