हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro's Blue Line comes to a halt again after train develops technical snag

After troubleshooting, the train was moved to Rajendra Place station where passengers were deboarded and the train was "removed from service" for further investigation

Delhi Metro&#039;s Blue Line comes to a halt again after train develops technical snag

New Delhi: Services were affected for nearly 30 minutes on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Tuesday due to a technical snag in a train, which was later removed from service, officials said.

The Blue Line or Line-3/4 connects Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida City Centre/Vaishali. "Train services on Line-3 up line (going towards Dwarka) were affected from 2:55 to 3:20 pm due to sudden applicability of emergency brakes in a train between Karol Bagh and Rajendra Place stations," a senior DMRC official said.

After troubleshooting, the train was moved to Rajendra Place station where passengers were deboarded and the train was "removed from service" for further investigation, he said. "This resulted in bunching of trains on the up line during this period. Services are now running normal," the official said.

The Blue Line has faced several snags in the past few months.

Services were briefly affected on the Blue Line due to a technical snag near the Rajouri Garden station on July 23.

Thousands of commuters had late March faced hardship when services on the line were hit for nearly 90 minutes due to a technical snag in the overhead electrification between Karol Bagh and R K Ashram stations. 

Tags:
Delhi Metrodelhi metro blue lineBlue lineDelhi Metro snag

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close