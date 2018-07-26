हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rains

Delhi-NCR rains: Water-logging at several places, avoid these routes to beat the traffic

Delhi and its neighbourhood areas including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad woke up to heavy rains and thunderstorms on Thursday mornings. The rains provided the much-needed relief from the ongoing sultry weather that has been hovering across Delhi and NCR for the last couple of days.

Delhi-NCR rains: Water-logging at several places, avoid these routes to beat the traffic

NEW DELHI: Delhi and its neighbourhood areas including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad woke up to heavy rains and thunderstorms on Thursday mornings. The rains provided the much-needed relief from the ongoing sultry weather that has been hovering across Delhi and NCR for the last couple of days.

However, along with heavy rains came reports of waterlogging from several places, including DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct) Flyway, Noida sectors 16 and 18, Vasundhara area in Ghaziabad and several underpasses across the Delhi-NCR.

A three-storey building collapsed in Greater Noida's Mubarakpur. The three occupants of the building have been rescued safely. No casualties/injuries have been reported. A basement was being constructed adjacent to the building, reported ANI. Commuters are advised to avoid underpasses.

 

 

 

 

Embracing the rainy weather, several people from Delhi-NCR region took to Twitter to share photos and videos.

 

 

  

Rains are likely to continue throughout the day. There is a possibility of scattered rains in most part of the national capital region, according to a Met Department official. According to the weatherman, the maximum and minimum temperature expected to hover around 32 and 26 respectively today.

Tags:
Delhi rainsNoida rainsgurgaon rains

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close