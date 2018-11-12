हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Delhi-NCR witnesses 'severe' air quality

The air-quality across the NCR remained "severe", according to the SAFAR.

Delhi-NCR witnesses &#039;severe&#039; air quality

New Delhi: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday witnessed "severe" air quality with the minimum temperature recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, the season's average, the Met office said.

"The sky will be clear with mist in the early part of the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The air-quality across the NCR remained "severe", according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 90 per cent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 31.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

